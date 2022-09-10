As I write this letter, the Progressive, Socialist Democrats are firing up their letter writing disinformation squad to bolster the Biden FBI/DOJ continuing effort to get Trump at all costs. The recent raid on President Trump's Florida residence by military-like clad FBI Agents represents the first time in America's 250-year history that such a disgusting action was undertaken. It is indeed shameful and uncalled for and just one more reason to revamp the FBI and DOJ.
Mr. Trump's team had been cooperating with the lawyers representing the National Archives for more than a year, which is typical with any past president's administration. Democrat Presidential examples would include Barack Obama who took millions of records for his Library and former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton who also took hundreds of thousands of documents stored in her garage and top secret information that she also emailed over an unsecured server. (You can obtain the history of the Trump-National Archives negotiations and the leftist lawyer leading the charge again Trump by going to: HTTP://www.westernjournal.com;09/01/22.
On, 09/01/22, President Joe Biden, while following "Saul Alinskys' Rules For Radicals," called all MAGA (Make America Great Again) Republicans a clear and present danger to the nation. Look in the mirror Joe! Under the "Obiden", Susan Rice Administration we are on the verge of a totalitarian government! All Americans who are dissatisfied with the Biden/Obama administration should vote for all Republicans in the November elections.
