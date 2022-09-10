Editor:

As I write this letter, the Progressive, Socialist Democrats are firing up their letter writing disinformation squad to bolster the Biden FBI/DOJ continuing effort to get Trump at all costs. The recent raid on President Trump's Florida residence by military-like clad FBI Agents represents the first time in America's 250-year history that such a disgusting action was undertaken. It is indeed shameful and uncalled for and just one more reason to revamp the FBI and DOJ.

