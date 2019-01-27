Editor:
Here is a little reminder for my fellow readers.
Here is a part of the preamble to our Constitution: "We the people of the United States of America, in order to form a more perfect union, establish justice, insure domestic tranquility, provide for the common defense, promote the general welfare ..."
I think most of our elected officials probably have the good of our country at heart. They just have different opinions on what is best for our country. When they do agree on what is best, they may differ on how to accomplish it.
Divide and conquer, or divide and rule, is an ancient saying. This is a dangerous weapon in the hands of our enemies and is used often. It is a blessing in our form of government which uses the three branches of government to balance power.
Let us get back to being the United States. Most people are capable of seeing another person's point of view.
Ellie Decker
Englewood
