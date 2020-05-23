Editor:

Today, all Americans want items produced in the USA. Me included. Hey that’s a great wish.

Problem is, the unions. People forget that once a company gears up and starts producing, the strike signs show up. Not every state is “right to work.” Hence the rush to China, etc. The president can give companies all the tax breaks but when the unions always want “more” there’s going to be a problem.

John Zinolli

Port Charlotte

