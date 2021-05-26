Editor:
On return North from our annual time in Florida, I have a shell in my beach shoe. Spending many days each year at Gasparilla Island State Park with family and friends, this beautiful area is the usual highlight of our stay. Now looking Northeast from Port Boca Grande Lighthouse a new catwalk to a couple of the old ship moorings with surveillance cameras, private beach signs and orange traffic cones complete with plastic tape mark boundary. In the many hours spent on the beach at the point, other than security guards daily watering off walkways, went unused.
What a tragic loss for the public that these four historic structures were not constructed into a one of a kind pier which many forever could have enjoyed. Now a potential jewel has been lost to everyone.
The lack of leadership, vision for the public interest is truly shameful. The nice buzzwords, preservation, repurpose, reclaim, utilization didn't apply in this case. Surely an endless stream of excuses for difficulties encountered with many groups, agendas will undoubtedly be shrugged off and justified (if even need be ) by those involved. In the end it would have been a prize worth fighting for, a unique enjoyment for generations of yours and mine to come.
Perhaps with deals made, the damage done, dreaming now, the structures are still there maybe world movers that love Boca could still make a pier for everyone to treasure.
David F. Rugg
Battle Creek, Michigan
