Editor:
An emergency conference should be called for The United Methodist Church to rectify the terrible mistake made at the Ohio conference. A mistake that will set back human relationships many years. A mistake that discriminates and denies the constitutional rights to homosexuals. A selfish mistake inspired by politics, certainly not by the followings of a compassionate, loving God.
Back in the '60s and '70s, I was a lay speaker, Sunday school teacher and chaired several commissions at St. George Methodist Church, Fairfax Virginia. A bold step at the time and shameful it was necessary, we actually voted to allow Afro-Americans to join our church. This, we prayed, would be the beginning to end bigotry and ungodly discrimination.
Why is it so hard to understand the simple fact God did not create inferior races or groups of people and it is everyone’s constitutional right to pursue happiness?
Hank Pruitt
Port Charlotte
