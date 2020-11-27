Editor:
The United Nations mantra is supranational movement of ‘sustainable development’, ‘smart growth’ and ‘one world government.’. It is spelled out in their Agenda 21, which guarantees misery for all equally. But, with the additions of the World Health Organization, World Court, and International Monetary Fund total control is being secured, under the guise of this Covid-19 pandemic.
Under the proposed total lockdown, this new push is to require mandatory vaccination to acquire a photo ID World Health Pass. With this World Health Pass, you would have unrestricted travel during the permanent lockdown, without it you will be quarantined.
The next step through the IMF is the World Debt Reset program. This is how it will work: all personal debts will be eliminated (mortgages, loans, credit cards, etc.), in exchange for acceptance of this total debt forgiveness will require the forfeiture of ownership of any and all property and assets forever.
This diabolical global scheme is that the government owns everything, total power and control.
Hegelian Dialectic is the philosophical idea that true freedom only comes through slavery to the state, because all “free will” is relinquished to a higher order (the government).
This ‘One World Government’ blossomed with the League of Nations in 1920 and morphed into the“United Nations in 1948. Shortly afterwards Agenda 21 was born. Later was followed by UN IPCC using climate change as tool to redistribute wealth. Now the IMF with their World Debt Reset program is completing the total populous control scheme.
Terry M. Campbell
Port Charlotte
