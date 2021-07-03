Editor:
Once and for all, the United States is a constitutional republic, not a democracy, a representative democracy or any other form of democracy. Why? In a word, values.
The bedrock of our country is a set of values, spelled out in our Constitution and in the Bill of Rights. They are the basic principles by which we govern ourselves. We may interpret them to apply to particular cases, but the ethics and morals they represent are eternal.
Democracy, on the other hand, is an idea in which the majority rules. Whatever 50% plus one of the people want is what goes. You want to give what I’ve earned to people who haven’t earned it? If 50% plus one of the votes approve, they get it.
What about representative democracy? Isn’t that what we have? No. In a representative democracy, the people elect others to act for them. Then, whatever 50% plus one of those representatives vote for is what goes.
A democracy is two wolves debating one sheep to decide what’s for lunch. In a representative democracy, four wolves choose two to debate and two sheep choose which one of them will debate the two wolves. Then, it’s still the majority rules – whatever they want.
In the end, it’s the lasting values protected by our constitutional republic that give us our quality of life. Without it, we would be just another example of “might makes right.”
Alex Bugaeff
Englewood
