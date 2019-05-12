Editor:
Most industrialized countries have universal health care. In Britain and Canada, health care is totally government run. Government pays for doctors and hospitals.
This system is fraught with problems — long wait times for critical care patients, doctors who shun the poor pay, etc. But health care in many other nations, such as Germany and Sweden, is a mixture of privatized health care with government oversight. These efficient and successful programs are the types upon which Medicare-for-all is modeled.
Unfortunately, myths abound about Medicare-for-All (MfA). It is not government-run. You can go to any doctor or hospital. Doctors are not government employees, and hospitals are privately owned. While private companies ration health care, MfA will provide universal health care insurance, just as Medicare now does for seniors.
MfA health care also will insure everyone, since eliminating the health insurance industry will save $500 billion a year in administrative costs.
Additionally, MfA will make getting drugs easier. When all patients are under one system, the payer wields a lot of clout. This single-payer buying power is the main reason why other nations’ drug prices are so much lower than ours. Lastly, MfA will cover more than present insurance plans do and will cost less, as all necessary care will be funded through MfA. And instead of paying premiums to a private health insurance company, we will pay a similar amount in taxes, with no deductible.
Medicare-for-All bills are under consideration in Congress. Let us hope that they become law.
Karen Fisk
Rotonda West
