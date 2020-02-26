Editor:
When I arrived in Port Charlotte in 1979, freshly minted from my medical training, I knew I was ready to work in my practice and to work in the world of Medical Mission Advocacy. What I did not know is whether or not I could operate in other areas of eleemosynary volunteer work to help the human condition.
Fortunately, I was well-coached by some awesome mentors including Robert Wenzel, Frank Lee, Mike Grant, Steve Vito, and Tom Rice. They showed me the self-fulfilling beauty of providing a final thread in the human safety net in our community. Part of that multitude of volunteer work was to become a board member of United Way of Charlotte County. Eventually, I was given the distinct honor of being president of the organization at two different times.
During these times, I learned how United Way not only provides donated funds to the member organizations, it also offers incredible leadership guidance to those providers. In addition, United Way, during the course of my presidencies, became the fiduciary intermediary for the distribution of tax-payer funds that were earmarked for health and human services.
But the greatest honor and blessing was to work with the many community leaders whom I consider my friends and role models. I will always be grateful for this wonderful blessing that I was granted. At this point, I would encourage everyone to follow their philanthropic muse.
David Klein
Punta Gorda
