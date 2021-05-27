Editor:

Worker bargaining power is what big business fears most. That’s why they hate unions and have dismantled many of them. The fiscal tide has finally risen for the worker.

Trickle down economics was their big lie. Now they say workers are lazy because they got some government assistance. Corporations have been receiving government subsidies since they invented lobbyists.

Remember: workers have three things that big business needs, our labor, our consumer dollars and our votes to support their candidates. When we unite and use these three valuable tools to our mutual benefit, we can build better lives for the worker and our future.

John R. Munn

Englewood

