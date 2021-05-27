Editor:
Worker bargaining power is what big business fears most. That’s why they hate unions and have dismantled many of them. The fiscal tide has finally risen for the worker.
Trickle down economics was their big lie. Now they say workers are lazy because they got some government assistance. Corporations have been receiving government subsidies since they invented lobbyists.
Remember: workers have three things that big business needs, our labor, our consumer dollars and our votes to support their candidates. When we unite and use these three valuable tools to our mutual benefit, we can build better lives for the worker and our future.
John R. Munn
Englewood
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.