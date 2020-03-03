Editor:
As a Canadian, my experiences with universal Medicare are very different than the perceptions of some friends and neighbors. As I understand the resistance, many people feel they will be farther ahead by staying with employer-paid health care plans. On the contrary, for the average tax-paying citizen, it’s worth at least $5k/year in their pocket by joining, and the amount rises for employers, and much more for self-employed citizens.
Let me explain how accepting such a system works. It is but a small step to introduce a law that obligates an employer to directly pay an employee’s health care costs in the form of a salary increase.
It is known that public health care in many countries costs about half of U.S. commercially provided care. That means that the increased salary will be more than double an employee’s tax contribution: based on Canadian costing that means an employee gains at least $5k/year. The situation is even more attractive as it pays the co-payments that an employee may have.
Because the membership base is so large (all citizens), the government revenue is so massive it can take on more risk, especially persons with pre-existing conditions. It also lends itself to much reduced costs for drugs, and construction of new hospitals, and purchase of modern equipment.
In summary, there is big win for everybody directly, an even bigger win for employers/businesses/employees as that $5k/year is spent. But the biggest win is for the country as it competes with smaller countries.
Bryan Kerman
North Port
