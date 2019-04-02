Editor:
My wife and I run a small nonprofit for pet owners who need financial assistance, and at this time every year I have to make annual report to the IRS. This report requires me to pay an online company and takes me over a day to complete a report that ends up as a 20-page-or-so nightmare. It requires about a dozen affirmations to the effect that no funds have been used personally, or for political purposes. Mind you, this is for donations and money-making events which typically earn less than $5,000 annually.
Then I see that the Trump Foundation has over $1 million, and has used its nonprofit in unlawful coordination with his presidential campaign, to pay legal settlements for his private business, and to make a political donation to Pam Bondi. He used it to pay $30,000 for two paintings of himself, which are apparently in his country clubs.
Imagine, this nonprofit has been operating since 1987, and we have paid more for annual reports for three years than they have paid in legal fees in over 31 years. Obviously, their activities have been illegal. If I was dishonest in our reports, I'm sure we would have been penalized. The application process is mind-boggling and required several revisions. For what? Apparently there is no supervision unless someone complains.
It is good that we have been able to help some pet owners, but be forewarned before starting a nonprofit.
Don Skaggs
Port Charlotte
