I would like to know the reasoning behind getting charged for something you do not get in every hospital I know.
Why does a doctor bill your insurance almost $1,000 when he talked to your primary doctor but not to you personally? That is wrong.
I understand the PCP, the surgeon (if you have surgery) the anesthesiologist, the lab, but when pathology and you had nothing removed, why is there pathology? You get an X-ray bill and you did not remember getting an X-ray before surgery so when was that done?
Also, how come medication is so expensive for the same stuff you have at home but not allowed to bring with you? Why are insurance companies so different and insufferable for the staff to deal with because things have to be worded correctly one way for one insurance but a different way for another insurance company?
Let us not forget the paperwork before you get to see the doctor. It is not understandable. So what do we do to fix this problem? Health care is very important to us. Let's speak up.
Carol M. Leonard
Port Charlotte
