Editor:
Any person who has a 401(K) or money in the stock market is seeing firsthand what Trump’s philosophy on economics is. I suppose one should not expect anything different from someone who has spent his life gambling with other people's money and declaring bankruptcy on a regular basis and then expecting others to pay the price. That’s the reason he had to go off shore to secure money to build his buildings, because North American banks would not lend him the money.
So now he is doing the same with the most successful economy in the world, and knowing Trump’s business and management skills we can only expect the same results. This is what happens when voters believe that unpredictability is an asset in the president of America. Unfortunately, every company executive knows that unpredictably is a negative and costs jobs and profits. All of America’s allies know that unpredictability is one of the worst qualities in a friend. Our enemies also understand the fear that comes from an unpredictable adversary.
Add to the unpredictability, the lack of trust, honesty and bullying that our president represents to the rest of the world. The result is a world in chaos, trade deals in jeopardy, defense agreements breaking down and finally an America isolated from the rest of the world. If this means “Making America Great Again,” then to all those voters who expected great things from this president: Surprise!
We can only hope that predictability and democracy works in 2020.
George Baille
North Port
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.