I want those of you who refuse to get vaccinated to read this!
Early in August my brother had to undergo major surgery at a local hospital. While the surgery was successful the incision closed with staples did not heal quickly. He also had a highly contagious intestinal infection requiring isolation. His surgeon looked in on him daily and determined that while both issues were healing he needed to remain in the hospital. Then, and this is important, the next day he was told he was being discharged. Why? Because the massive influx of COVID-19 patients was overwhelming the system and anyone who absolutely did not have to be there should go home!
We know from credible and professional experts that the only way that we get rid of this virus and its delta variant is to get vaccinated, wear masks, practice social distancing, and wash your hands. Period! Unvaccinated people are breeding grounds for this virus to mutate into something possible worse. This not a personal freedom issue but it is a national health issue. If your source of information is Fox News or other right wing shows you are being misled. I am quite angry that a safe and effective vaccine is being rejected by so many.
The hospital that treated my brother and discharged him early had no choice because those of you who remain unvaccinated are the problem! As we used to say back in the day: "If you are not part of the solution, you are part of the problem!"
