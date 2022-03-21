Currently there is nothing to add regarding sidewalks and a new bike path on Melbourne Street. The Board of County Commissioners is waiting for Sunseeker to open in the spring of 2023 and add $3 million to our tax roles. Then they should have the funds to proceed with sidewalks. Our flooding problems were never passed onto the Charlotte Pubic Utilities for review for action. Charlotte Harbor water did get their approval to build the 500,000 gallon water tower at the end of Farnan Street.
This will increase water flow in the surrounding area, but not in Melbourne area. They will plan to convert all our fire hydrants to meet current fire codes once hey find the funding. No further word on when our water pipes will be replaced. CHW claims the new water tank has nothing to do with Sunseeker. As we all know it takes water flow and water pressure to reach the 8th floor of buildings.
No word from Restaurant Specialties on their status of building on the two corner lots. Probably waiting to hear what D.O.T. has to say about plans for handling traffic around the bridge. Last traffic study was 15 years ago.
If they get a go head in late May, Planing and zoning will send out notices to any property owner with in 1,000 feet of the project, showing complete plans and asking for input. So look for the notice they will mail to all owners living in Peace River Preserve, Charlotte Harbor Preserve, along with a few owners on Melbourne and Scenic Avenue. Be prepared and make certain to attend the meeting.
