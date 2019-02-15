Editor:
Apparently there are a lot of people who think Trump is being cruel to the thousands of immigrants coming to our country illegally.
Here’s a solution. If you feel that America should open its borders to anyone, do the moral thing (since the wall is immoral) and sponsor a family. In other words, take in one of these illegal families, give them a home, food, clothes and provide them with medical care until they get on their feet.
Look at the advantages they would provide: They could cook, cut grass, clean house and even babysit. During this time, you can help them find a job and get established over two, three or even 10 years. Once they get their own place, you then sponsor them for citizenship. I did it for an immigrant friend; it’s easy.
You could put their children under 26 years old on your health insurance under the ACA. Just think, we might reduce crime and make you feel good about what you did for your fellow man.
Or, maybe we should put the wall up and you can take that money that you would spend on that illegal immigrant family and use those monies and human kindness to help the poor American families who are homeless, poor or starving on the streets of America.
But you probably don’t want to do that because you’d have to do more than just open your mouth and complain.
Eugene Riccio
North Port
