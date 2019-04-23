Editor:
As near as I can tell, cities, counties and states that have declared themselves sanctuaries for undocumented foreigners talk the talk but don't want to walk the walk.
In the hopes of garnering more representatives via the census or more voters, or just some public relations coup, they open their arms telling illegals they were welcome.
So what more logical place to put the masses then where they are wanted? That is the most humane thing we can do. But, once the idea was even mentioned, Democrats went into a meltdown leaving the rest of us to scratch our heads in confusion. The reaction exposed them for what they are, hypocrites.
The rest of us know that we cannot handled the burden of tens of thousands of people who have no money, housing, or job, who have no real knowledge of our country and who don't speak our language. We are honest enough to say so.
Better to tell someone you can't help them than to promise you will and then back down. The time for political posturing is long gone. It is time to get real.
Malcolm Williams
Englewood
