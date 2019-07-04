Editor:
We have lived in chaos for the past four years. Which has been the plan by Bannon, the Trump administration and Mitch McConnell. It started with the tea party, now backed by the Heritage Foundation and the Federalist Society, whose goals are to decimate the federal government's agencies.
Look at our State Department, gutted. The Pentagon, no one in control. The Education Department, public school funds for private schools. The Interior Department, federal protected lands given to oil and gas explorations. Homeland Security, being used to separate asylum seekers' families and caging children. EPA, scientists fired, environmental protections taken away, just to name a few, their funding has been cut as well.
Mitch McConnell, his wife, Elaine Chao (secretary of transportation), her family connections to a Chinese shipping magnate (her father) have funneled millions of taxpayers money to Kentucky and other GOP entities. Their misuse of our money should be investigated, condemned and prosecuted.
Living in Florida, where we are dominated by Trump followers and GOP legislators, people are losing their rights and abilities to govern.
The 2020 elections are near. We in Florida need to be aware and alert from where we get our political information.
To vote is our American duty to express our demands for equality and civil rights. Stand up to the injustices and cruelties dictated by the current administration. We deserve better.
Diane Allen
Port Charlotte
