Editor:
What we have learned under the current Trump administration is to expect the unexpected.
I think Trump protests too much about the third party consideration of Howard Schultz, an ex “corporate America" CEO billionaire announcing his 2020 run as an independent.
We do not need another self-serving billionaire thinking he understands what “middle class” working Americans need to improve their status with the already-existing hurdles set up to suppress those goals. The “corporate tax” relief bill, attempts to take away our affordable health care, keeping minimum wage below poverty level, cuts to military veterans services, giving banking and lending institutions the ability to run roughshod over our economic stability and destroying our environment by giving in to greedy coal, gas and oil lobbyists.
You get the idea from where I am expressing my concerns for the addition of parties in 2020.
The House of Representatives and the Senate were under the Republican control from 2017 to 2018. They have done everything to suppress the needs of the hard-working “middle class” Americans. They have also limited investigations into the Trump administration connections with Russia, while negating the Mueller investigation.
We now have transparency in the current House of Representatives to continue with the needed investigations. Let's find out the truth. We deserve and should expect that much from our elected officials.
At this point in time, a third party is extremely dangerous for the stability of the democratic processes for “working class” equality.
Diane Allen
Port Charlotte
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.