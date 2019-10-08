Editor:
From what some of our letter writers give us, one would think that living under the Trump administration was deadly. Many complaints are fabricated from second and third party sources. If you couple that with “hard party loyalty” it is enough for those to try and sell the “the sky is falling.”
Nothing is too bad for them. If it is not “the economy is only benefiting the rich,” to “Trump lies,” to his “racism,” and on and on, one would think we should be wearing sackcloth and ashes.
We in Charlotte County need to understand that our country is a “business” first and foremost. Our economy is predicated on Americans working for American companies or entities from foreign lands that have good relations with us.
That said, a confiscatory government that spends money on projects better left to private enterprise is a loser. Government whether this one or the previous one, cannot spend a dime, until it takes it from us first.
It would not matter who was in power if you did not have the money to pay your bills. A strong economy requires full employment. It requires protecting and increasing American jobs. All politics requires that as rule one.
We are into deficit spending by many administrations. This is not new. We have a wonderful economy under Trump, irrespective of what is being said. Your families come first and to think that government plans will make you better is just politics...very bad politics.
Richard Pitz
Punta Gorda
