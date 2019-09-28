Editor:
On the front of the Supreme Court in Washington, D.C., is the words, "Equal Justice Under Law." Is everyone equal in the eyes of the law?
This current administration seems to think that the executive is above the law. He refuses to honor the norms of the office, and flaunts the law as it does not apply to him, simply because he is the president. And now this administration has installed his conspirators in the judicial branch to back him up on this.
William Barr, the attorney general, is now saying that not only can a sitting president not be indicted, prosecuted or jailed, he can't even be investigated. This is not the case, as the Mueller investigation has investigated this president already.
So it would seem that not only are they flouting the law, they're trying to make up new rules and laws that benefit them and their unconstitutional activity. That means that the executive and judicial branches of our government, not to mention half of the third branch, the legislative branch, have been compromised by those who do not intend to uphold the Constitution and their oath to the office.
Are we in a constitutional crisis? All signs say "yes." And, what do we, as individual citizens, have as a recourse to this crisis? The Founding Fathers said that if your government is being overthrown, it is the responsibility of the citizens to overthrow these traitors.
John Munn
Englewood
