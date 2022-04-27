Editor:

Trillions spent on education, 41.6 trillion in student debt and we have produced a nation of morons, people with no critical thinking skills, no personal discernment.

We need guidance, experts to decipher truth as they have been manipulating every aspect of American society for a century. The know best crowd of failed policies and structures.

We spend a $100 billion on election advertising, for the most part partisan lies and bilious attacks and none of it is disinformation if it supports your point of view.

Who is going to decide and for what reasons?

Obama is a ludicrous spokesman for the lying deep state.


He supported Joe Biden when he realized he had diminished capacity. Now he is turning against him, ignoring him to wander, lost, by himself, in a crowd of sycophants.

The U.S. government has become “The Father of all lies.”

Lying is so commonplace that truth is dead, replaced by a tower of confusion.

Xavier Narutowicz

Nokomis

