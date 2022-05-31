In the whole world 90% of the deaths from firearms occur in the USA.
The U.S. has the 32nd-highest rate of deaths from gun violence in the world: 3.96 deaths per 100,000 people in 2019. That was more than eight times as high as the rate in Canada, which had 0.47 deaths per 100,000 people — and nearly 100 times higher than in the United Kingdom, which had 0.04 deaths per 100,000. It is a little surprising that a country like ours should have this level of gun violence.
People say it is their right under the Second Amendment .
The Court meticulously detailed the history and tradition of the Second Amendment at the time of the Constitutional Convention and proclaimed that the Second Amendment established an individual right for U.S. citizens to possess firearms. The constitution could and should be changed limiting what kinds of guns should be available to the public. It also should impose regulations and various tests on anyone purchasing a firearm. These guns should be totally banned from private ownership and should be confiscated. Carbines. Machine guns. Sniper rifles. Submachine guns. Automatic rifles. Assault rifles.
Firearms and the attitude of private gun owners make this one of the most undesirable places to live.
It’s mainly the conservative members of the government and their appointed Supreme Court judges.
This could be a nice place to live if didn’t have so many bullies trying to run the country.
If it was warmer I would move back to Canada in two weeks where people are more civilized.
