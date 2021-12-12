2021 is predicted to the deadliest gun violence year in decades. Through September 2021 over 14,500 people have died in the United States from gunshot wounds. The recent deaths of four high school students in Michigan once again brings attention the fact that the U.S. has 57 times the number of school shootings than any other industrialize nation. This was the 29th school shooting in 2021 and one of the largest death counts since Parkland in 2018.
After the Parkland shooting in 2018 where 17 students and adults were killed, our Florida laws were revised to prohibit gun sales to those over 21. However, Florida law does not prohibit minors between ages 18 and 21 from possessing firearms. The age requirements to shoot a gun in an indoor gun range is 10 years old. I recognize that these children must be accompanied by an adult over 21. But why are we teaching elementary through high school students to shoot a gun?
Why has there been so much attention over the past 18 months on whether children should be vaccinated or wear masks? Was this supposed to keep children safe? Has any student died from a vaccine or from wearing a face mask, I don’t think so? However, the 2021 school shootings have resulted in 11 deaths (8 children, 3 adults) and 49 injuries. We need to do more to protect our youth, they are our future!
