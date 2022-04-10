It's outrageous and tragic that while Russia continues its genocide against Ukraine, the United Nations and NATO are not fulfilling their purpose. One of their primary directives is maintaining international peace and security. Why isn't the United States doing more? Could it be Biden has a hidden agenda -- a new world order with China and Russia at the helm?
I recall the huge televised event of March 6, 2009, when then U.S. Secretary of State, Hillary Clinton, presented the Russian foreign minister with a red reset button to establish better relations. But was it a signal to Russia that the U.S. wouldn't interfere in any future goals Russia might have? Because in March 2014, still under the presidency of Obama, Putin annexed the Crimean Peninsula from Ukraine. In response, Obama placed sanctions against Russia but didn't provide Ukraine with any weapons.
Today, Biden is promoting the same ineffective policies. Yes, some weapons are reaching Ukraine but not what is sorely needed -- sky cover and international boots on the ground! If we've learned anything from history, remaining fearful of possible consequences doesn't bring about peace. A show of strength does.
We have to decide now what our moral obligation is and what kind of world we want to live in because there is so much at stake. If we don't supply Ukraine with all the necessary military aid, will China see an opening to take Taiwan? Will Iran take aggressive steps against Israel and its Arab neighbors?
