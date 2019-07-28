Editor:
As I read the pro-Trump letters posted each day, I feel compelled to remark to those who think he is doing a good job.
Apparently, you endorse:
Leaders who ignore longstanding rules of law and who stack the system with people who are in it for themselves and not for the good of the country (Trump/family, his Cabinet members, his White House staff, judges across the country and state legislatures which support gerrymandering to cement their own power, ignoring equity and fairness).
An authoritarian leader who flaunts his power, but without any knowledge of history, science, geography, cultural pluralism, or human dignity.
Interference from foreign adversaries in our elections, which completely takes democracy out of our hands.
Individuals who suppress freedoms in our press, congressional oversight (essential in a democracy), and justice for all Americans (brown, black, LGBTQ, and immigrants particularly).
A government made up of people who give themselves tax breaks while trying to take away health care or safety nets like Social Security from the middle class.
Because that is what you are getting with this administration. This is not about being Republican or Democrat, but rather the incredible decline of America’s democratic values. It is distressing that a significant, but minority portion, of the voting population agrees that moving toward an oligarchic and despotic regime is desirable over democracy’s policies and principles. We are surely sliding in this direction at what seems to be a very rapid pace.
This is how democracies die.
Judy Minier
Punta Gorda
