US made up of two
kinds of people
Editor:
Barack Obama, just publicly announced that Joe Biden is doing “exactly what Obama tells him to do.” Really? Is the Obama third term? The term of fundamental change that was never clearly explained by Obama, during his tenure?
This indicates that there are “two kinds of people” in this country: Those that believe in law and order, our constitution and personal responsibility and there are those that do not. This society, provides a “special place” for those that do not believe in obeying the law. This special place is jail. Those jails are full. Why? Because of poor leadership in government!
There are those that believe in working for what you have (earning that) and those that believe that they are entitled to what you have earned. Our society is based on our Constitution and the rule of law! When a government allows evil racism, rioting mayhem, murder, to dominate the peace of this society, that government must be replaced by politically responsible people from all walks of life, race, color and religion (key word responsible).
Our forefathers, gave us a blueprint to success and peace! Are we following that blueprint? Our enemies are hovering over us, waiting for the kill. We all know which countries these are and yet we do business with them? Pay them, suck up to them. The weak, will succumb to the powerful. The powerful will destroy the weak and take from them everything, including their lives! The next election may be the last. Which one are you?
Ronald Hatt
Rotonda West
