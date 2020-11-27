Editor:

The Regional Comprehensive Economic Partnership or RECP unites, as noted in a number of sources, China, Japan, South Korea and 10 other nations in a trade deal that excludes the United State. We had a trade deal with many of these nations, and Trump killed it, which was a bone head response. This current deal eliminates the Latin American nations of the first deal, and eliminates tariffs.

Two additional allies of the United States are in this new pact, which now includes Australia and New Zealand! The U.S., the world's biggest economy, though that could change, and India are not currently in this new pact. This new trade deal will allow China to develop and deepen trade in all such members, including Thailand and Singapore.

Japan sees benefits, as its automobile car manufacturing and parts divisions will see no tariffs in its dealings with China. President-elect Biden has commented on this deal with the following proviso: "The United States must align itself with other democracies so they write the rules of globalization and trade - and not China!"

RECP members combined represent 2.2 billion people, which is about one third of the world's population. This deal like the Paris Accord on Climate Change were major blunders by the outgoing Trump Administration! Good luck, President-elect Biden, as the future is now in your hands.

