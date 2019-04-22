Editor:

I think I am as compassionate as the next person. I donate to charities from the Alzheimer's Association to the Wounder Warrior Project. I hold the door open for anyone and help with loading or unloading packages at the supermarket.

I am no longer a religious person, but was raised that way and respect their views. But there is a line between compassion and stupidity.

Yes, I am talking about our issue with our borders. It is nice to have compassion for those downtrodden or less fortunate, but there must be some common sense applied. Far too many people crossing our borders, either legally or illegally, are here to gain the benefits of our generosity in free handouts, schooling, meals, medical care, whatever. And you and I are paying for this generosity, sometime through contributions, but more so from the taxes we pay each and every day.

We cannot fund the world and we cannot allow everyone who wants to enter the U.S. do so. There are laws and they must be enforced.

My grand parents were immigrants and growing up I was constantly reminded to speak English. We maintained our heritage, culture and language, but we were also raised as Americans. There are just far too many immigrants right here in Florida that want the U.S. handouts but do not want to become Americans. They don't want the American dream. They want to live as they did in Mexico, Guatemala or wherever.

Let's help them, but we cannot do it for every open hand.

Don Plitnick

Punta Gorda

