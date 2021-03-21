Editor:
The climatologist are like a broken record for they have once again declared the current year the warmest on record. Let's be honest, climate change is of no real public concern unless it is referenced to property values from a rising ocean.
As a matter of fact the switching of coal-fired power plants to natural gas has significantly reduced America's carbon footprint. There are only 69,000 registered electric vehicles in Florida but once they catch on, become popular, become the rage there will be another significant reduction in carbon emissions. Elon Musk is developing electric trucks and once they replace diesel engines we will be close to carbon neutral. It is the technological advances of the profit driven private sector that will replace fossil fuels with a clean and economical hydrogen economy.
Wall Street and its minions, aka politicians, have made China the manufacturing capital of the world. There are hundreds of coal fired power plants in China polluting not just China but the whole world. Were America to be carbon neutral tomorrow the planet will still continue to warm. Americans must quickly develop non-polluting hydrogen energy and then allow the Chinese to steal it. It is our only hope.
Larry Bierma
Punta Gorda
