Editor:
What is wrong with America?
First, we have stopped listening to each other. We have stopped trying to understand the other person's view.
Sadly, we are polarized by propaganda that we all easily embrace. We are polarized because we refuse to listen and understand each other, and like spoiled children we blame everyone but ourselves.
Second, we have lost faith in ourselves, our communities, and our governments.
We have adapted the negative verbiage about our leaders, our systems, and government. When we lose faith, we lose our pride and we lose our will to make those things better.
God cannot bless America until Americans bless America.
Third, we have failed at being good citizens, good human beings, and became masters of consumerism. We are more concerned with "what's in it for me?" than "what's best for us."
We baby boomers, have lived through one of the most productive periods in our nation's history. We got there by having all sides working together, collaborating, cooperating, and sharing the same vision for America's future. We believed in us.
Historically, great democracies do not fail by being conquered, they fail because its citizens lost the will to govern themselves, they become too self-centered and not community centered.
I, for one, believe in our Constitution and I, for one, love this country, but I do lay awake at nights worried sick about its future...
We cannot be a nation until we stop putting me ahead of, we the people...
Paul Platt
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.