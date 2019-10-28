Editor:

America is not so beautiful

Our country is divided 50/50 between Democrats and Republicans. I think this happened when Bush was elected and the Democrats felt cheated. The Republicans will vote for whomever is nominated as will Democrats.

The sad part is our so-called elected officials in Washington are either digging up or covering up politically and not dealing with the important issues facing America. The world must be hilarious watching how both parties are operating, or not operating.

Donald Trump is America's president and should be honored as such. Half the people did not like Bush or Obama but they both were not picked tp pieces as is our current president. I watch Romney and Collins who are RINOs (Republican in name only) and can only hope they will either become Democrat or do their job. Romney is typical of the Left feeling cheated as Trump trounced him during the Republican campaign.

Now it appears the Democrats are becoming Socialists and that really scares me. USSR was Russia for a long time and failed. The second S stands for Socialist.

I hope and pray for our country to get on with it and stop this divisiveness. The main thing is vote and accept the results. Pray for our Congress to do its job.

Bill Boyer

Englewood

0
0
0
0
0

Recommended for you

Load comments