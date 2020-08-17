Editor:
A global pandemic requires a global response. Congressional leaders and the White House don't seem to get that.
The U.S. must support lower-income countries to deal with the immediate crisis and to strengthen healthcare systems in the long run. In dozens of countries, the pandemic is not only impacting people directly, it is undermining years of progress in fighting other diseases. Many kids are already missing out on life-saving vaccines and it's getting harder to access treatment for diseases like tuberculosis and HIV/AIDS. Food insecurity and starvation are also rising fast.
Whether it's COVID-19 or other ongoing global health emergencies, we need a strong response from Congress here and around the world. I'm counting on Congress and the White House to break the current stalemate and pass an emergency response package that includes no less than $20 billion for the global response to the pandemic and focuses on the following:
• $4 billion over two years for the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria
• $4 billion for Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance
• $2 billion for anti-hunger efforts, including $500 million for nutrition
We must act now.
Patricia DeLuca
Nokomis
