Editor:

It's unlikely that you'll see this in many news outlets, but Republicans and Democrats are working together to help save 16 million lives over the next three years.

That's right. On Oct. 9 a bipartisan group from Congress addressed world leaders, telling them the U.S. isn't backing down in the fight against AIDS, tuberculosis and malaria. They committed $4.68 billion from the U.S. to the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis and Malaria over the next three years — a third of the $14 billion needed to save 16 million lives and put us back on track to ending these epidemics by 2030. The next day, world leaders committed the rest of the money to make that goal a reality.

Let your member of Congress know you appreciate hearing this kind of good news.

Patricia DeLuca

Nokomis

