Editor:
People need to get their facts right when writing letters to the editor. A writer recentlysent a letter stating that "Caucasians in the United States are 76.3% of the population." That is completely false.
Caucasians are defined as whites of European descent. Current estimates place that around 53% (per many U.S. Government sources such as the CDC).
The "76.3%" number he quotes are "whites", which include Hispanics, Middle Easterners, and others.
Kevin Weber
Port Charlotte
