This letter is in response to a letter dated September 2. The U.S. Energy Information Administration states energy independence includes oil, natural gas and oil not just oil. The U.S. has been a net exporter of natural gas for 6 years and coal since 1949. The U.S. was a net exporter of oil in parts of 2020 and 2021 with the negative months attributed to the pandemic.
There are two issues to the demand for fossil fuels. One is manage the current relative demand between fossils fuels and renewable energy. The need for oil is still 95% depended upon by travel and industry. There needs to be a balance corresponding to the move to renewable energy.
The second issue is the Ukraine invasion. Our allies in Europe have been cut off from fossil fuels by Russia. We have the resources to aid Europe and are doing so in natural gas and coal. The Keystone pipeline expansion has been ordered stopped although it still delivers to the U.S. 500,000 barrels daily. Leases of federal land and waters for oil exploration was stopped.
The September 2 letter states the pipeline was cancelled and not producing which is not true.
The demand for oil hasn’t perceptively changed in the U.S. and in Europe yet. Shouldn’t the U.S. be promoting oil production today to not only supply the U.S. but also aid our friends and allies whose only other alternative is the Middle East which just announced its reduction in production?
