Editor:
The border crisis is caused partly by Trump’s restrictions on allowing asylum seekers to enter legally. Instead, they enter illegally and immediately seek Border Patrol to request asylum. They are not trying to evade capture. They are not criminals bringing drugs. They are seeking a better life.
They come from Central American countries with poor governance, extreme violence and poverty. We are partly to blame. The weapons in these countries come from the U.S. and corrupt local officials hide their money in U.S. banks and real estate. Brain drain to the U.S. also contributes to the poor governance.
Trump has made it more difficult to qualify for asylum. The current drought in Guatemala is not so different from the Irish potato famine. We did not turn our back on the Irish immigrants, even though many politicians railed against the “dirty, drunken Irish.”
Trump has taken other steps to reduce legal immigration. For example, the law-abiding dreamers had legal status under Obama, but are now here illegally and some are being deported.
We need to open our heart. Canada and Australia already have substantially more immigrants proportionately than we do. If they can handle the influx, we can. We are a big country with plenty of jobs. Compared to natives, immigrants are younger, more likely to be working, paying taxes and are more law abiding. Immigrant labor also results in lower prices for goods and services. Let’s welcome them as our ancestors welcomed immigrants, and keep America great.
Frank Vorlicek
Rotonda West
