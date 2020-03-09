Editor:
Re: the letter about annual overcrowding
Snowbirds are not looking for priority. We spend a lot of money here and because of that, Florida is one of the lowest taxed states .
We do not "bully" the politicians into catering to us, we do not even vote, but they are smart enough to make it as easy as possible to spend our money and tax dollars here.
The restaurant , are super happy to have us, perhaps you want to ask the managers how they feel about the extra crowds. They probably could not stay in business if the snowbirds did not come down. You would have nowhere to eat in the summertime.
Delaying road work to when there is less traffic only makes economic sense, it's safer to work when there is less traffic around, and why hold up the tourists that are here to spend money.
Many of us own real estate, even though we are only here for half of the year. We pay taxes year round, no homestead exemption for us.
We pay police wages year round. We pay for your jails.
We pay school taxes year round, even though we have no kids in the school system. Without us, your school taxes will double, think about that.
We are just here to borrow a bit of sunshine. We promise to leave it behind in the spring. Thanks for having us.
Walter Hasselman
Rotonda West
