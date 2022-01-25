I'm writing this on MLK day. Dr. King said, "Judge a man not by the color of his skin, but by the content of his character."
Democrat politicians don't like it when Republicans or anyone use MLK's quote. We were getting close to a color blind society until the Democrats in power began using "race" as a political weapon to further divide "our" country! This began in earnest on Obama's watch.
They want CRT (Critical Race Theory) to be taught in schools to continue to divide us with race! They call parents "domestic terrorists" when they voice opposition to CRT and get mad at school board meetings. Teachers' unions are forcing CRT to be taught and have lied about it "not" being taught, according to a DailyMail.com story.
Teaching CRT and related anti-American garbage is how you brainwash kids, kindergarten and up. The future leaders of "our" country will be anti-American socialists and Marxists! Do they say the Pledge of Allegiance every morning in every school in "our" USA? Do they honor and wave "our" flag? Is President Xi in charge of our teachers' unions? Is Xi running "our" country? He may not be, but he or the like will be if the Democrats are not stopped from turning "our" USA to a DSA (Divided States of America)!
I'm sure Xi is happy with Biden and the socialist, Marxist Democrats trying to destroy "our" country! Let's go Brandon!
