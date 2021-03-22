Editor:
America spent $648 billion supporting the military, which is $121 billion more than all other countries in the world combined. Half of this money goes to military corporations and their stockholders. One would think that this amount of spending would keep the American people safe from foreign attackers. Unfortunately the attack on our democracy on Jan. 6 was not from outside America but rather from within.
So why is it so difficult for Americans to accept spending money on infrastructure, healthcare, a minimum wage, helping people out of poverty, support for education and tuitions and supporting those in our country less fortunate. We are very good at looking after corporations, stockholders, politicians and the wealthiest 10% of our population.
As Americans we are so afraid of people who are different, come from other countries, other states and even other cities. Our politicians understand how to divide us, perpetuate fear within cultural groups and even divide us on simple issues such as wearing masks. Why do we allow this to happen ?
The same reason we feel the need to spend so much on our military. Russia spent $20 million to disrupt our elections without firing a single bullet. Our enemies know that inciting fear in America from within and using our divisions against fellow citizens is much more effective than firing a missile. It does not take $648 billion in military spending to keep us safe but wearing a mask does.
A house divided is a house that falls!
George Baillie
North Port
