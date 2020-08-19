Editor:
The writer of the letter “Country will fall without Trump” cites quotes from Plato and Josef Stalin. Both quotes are more a referendum on why we should not vote for Trump for president.
Plato says we would end up “being governed by our inferiors.” Trump has a fourth grade reading, vocabulary, and comprehension level. How could we elect someone more inferior? Stalin said America is healthy due to “patriotism, morality, and spiritualism” and if these areas can be undermined America will collapse. These are three of the areas that Trump has worked to undermine and divide from within. He is certainly not moral or spiritual. His patriotism is to himself, his cronies, and his money not to America or its constitution.
Finally, Trump supporters are unsurprisingly unfamiliar with the fundamentals of constitutional law and do not understand the definition of democratic socialism. Democratic socialists believe that both the economy and society should be run democratically — to meet public needs not to make profits for a few. Democracy and socialism go hand in hand. All over the world, wherever the idea of democracy has taken root, the vision of socialism has taken root as well — everywhere but in the United States.
Because of this, many false ideas about socialism have developed in the U.S. Nobody wants communism or socialism. If we stay with Trump communism is exactly what we will get. America will be run as an oligarchy with a kleptocrat at the helm just like all the other communist countries.
Rick Desautels
Bradenton
