Editor:

Ahhh! Yet another letter by an angry male, in this instance aptly named “John,” who laments that women no longer suffer enough shame and guilt associated with abortion and that they have run out of “excuses.”

While I sincerely believe that no male who has ever had sex outside of marriage has a voice in the matter of abortion, I agree fully with John’s final statement, “our wishes and instant gratification must not be denied,” but I would apply that statement to the well-recognized, shameless, guiltless, male desire for unprotected sex.

Sadly, there will be abortions as long as unprotected sex occurs.

So guys, use birth control or shut up.

Glenice Reed

Punta Gorda

