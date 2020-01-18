Editor:
When is the Animal Control Department going to come in to the 21st century? It should be a simple matter to obtain DNA from the victim dog and compare it to the DNA of the alleged pit bull aggressors. Pit bulls are not necessarily mean dogs if they are trained properly. Individual dogs can be aggressive.
Animal owners, which I have always been, are responsible for every facet of their animals' lives. Animal ownership is not a right, but is a chosen responsibility that extends to the end of their chosen pet's life.
In cases such as this attack Animal Control should expend every effort and resource to identify and remove any aggressive, uncontrolled animal that is a threat to public safety. This should include the ability to perform DNA testing for positive identification. If these resources are not now available then our commissioners should ensure that the funding and materials become available to Animal Control to assure the safety of Charlotte County residents.
Unfortunately animals usually pay the price for their human owner's irresponsibility.
Arthur Donaldson
Port Charlotte
