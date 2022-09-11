The City Marketplace debate seems eternal, and without a solution in sight. The reason is that successive city governments, seeking to feed their inflated budgets, view the property as “low-hanging fruit,” with the potential to add big dollars to the tax rolls in a single transaction. Urging the city to disregard architectural standards and locational issues are those with an economic incentive (Realtors, business owners, real estate investors). The vast majority of the public, on the other hand, sees its “best use” as a park of some type, which would maintain the unique thematic character of our downtown area.
But there is a much larger issue, which argues against commercial development at this location: traffic! A glance at a street map says it all. This area is a man-made chokepoint for reasonable traffic flow. The property sits at the nexus of U.S.-41 and U.S.-17 (Marion and Olympia) and the U.S.-41 bridges. If you want to travel out of town to Port Charlotte or I-75, you must go through this Beirut-style chokepoint. (Driven through downtown Naples recently?)
This obvious problem will be even worse when Sunseeker opens, and dumps its own vehicular traffic onto the bridge. At that point, Punta Gorda will be a place to avoid, not visit.
There is a surplus of undeveloped land within the city limits, which should be the focus of new development. The city should impose its legal rights of eminent domain and acquire the parcel for a municipal park.
