Editora:

The City Marketplace debate seems eternal, and without a solution in sight. The reason is that successive city governments, seeking to feed their inflated budgets, view the property as “low-hanging fruit,” with the potential to add big dollars to the tax rolls in a single transaction. Urging the city to disregard architectural standards and locational issues are those with an economic incentive (Realtors, business owners, real estate investors). The vast majority of the public, on the other hand, sees its “best use” as a park of some type, which would maintain the unique thematic character of our downtown area.

0
0
0
0
0

Load comments