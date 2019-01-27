Editor:
This shutdown is a lot of boloney. We are sending billions of dollars overseas. We are sending money to even Russia.
Why can't this money be used here? We get nothing from the money going overseas, except good will. No one sends money here as good will.
Use some of this foreign aid here (the wall, for example.) Why do we have to support the world?
Robert Dibble
Port Charlotte
