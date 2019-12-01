Editor:
I can’t understand why, with the costs converting septic to sewer systems, how county government allows septic tank systems? Septic tanks are a significant contributor to red tide feeding nutrients; fact! Sewer treatment systems are necessary to reduce nutrient leaching. Why not simply require all new construction to be on sewer treatment systems?
We must consider the sustainability of our economy and growth. We need to consider our economic survival. Additional nutrients allow water problems continued compounding!
As water quality deteriorates, why would anyone want to live here? Everything depends on water quality; businesses depend on water activities. Note our government budget depends on property taxes. If water quality continues to collapse property values will follow! It’s challenging to find money to run our county, what happens with less money?
We must ensure new construction impact fees covers its costs. We can’t afford not to. Locals, increased impact fees will increase existing property values. This increases county income from existing property taxes. If new buyers want to, they can do home improvements to existing homes.
I’m wrapping up my fishing career; not because I’m too old; because of red tide issues business is GONE! Visitors are scared off from negative red tide press for over two years! Younger fisherman can travel around and get by. I own a home off Lemon Bay and am stuck. I pray I can get out before everything collapses. Stop nutrient overloads from murdering our economy!
Capt. Van Hubbard
Placida
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.