Editor:
I read with incredulity the article in the Jan. 28 paper, "Charlotte commissioners root for competition-level pool in Murdock Village."
The commissioners seem very happy to appropriate more than $100 million of the 1 percent sales tax increase to capital improvement recreational projects: four recreational centers, an aquatic center, a boat ramp and a sailing center. All of these will require additional staffing and maintenance, requiring additional county taxes.
However, not one penny of this sales tax increase has been allocated to the most important public recreation site in the county: the beaches on Manasota Key. I doubt many, if any tourists use the aforementioned facilities, while these tourists generate much of the sales tax revenue. They do, however, use the county beaches; the beaches may be the only reason they come to Charlotte County.
I suggest the commissioners seriously consider using the "cushion between projects so far and incoming funds," about $2.4 million, to help fund the beach restoration.
Jeff Falk
Englewood
