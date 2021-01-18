Editor:
I was recently enjoying a conversation with an 80-plus-year-old lady named Linda (some of us know her fondly as "Mumsie") at our local golf club. The topic moved to the problems that local and state agencies seem to be having distributing the Covid vaccine.
Linda offered what could be a novel solution. "Why doesn't the government use private industry like Jeff Bezos to get it to the people? If Amazon can deliver almost anything to our homes in one or two days, why not the vaccine?" she asked. I think Linda might just be on to something!
Tom desEnfants
Punta Gorda
