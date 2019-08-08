Editor,
I am writing because I think the recent motorcycle crash on State Road 776 could have been avoided if the driver knew the proper way to turn his cycle.
He died after hitting a curb on a bend and was not wearing a helmet. I will leave the helmet issue alone because that is the fault of our current lack of safety laws.
I believe he hit the curb because he was trying to lean into the turn instead of using counter steering. In counter steering, also known as push to turn, the driver must push the right grip to turn right or push the left grip to turn left. This is a hard concept to understand but it is correct and must be practiced at all times until it becomes automatic.
The worst outcome is this, in a panic situation when you see a hazard coming from your left you lock the brakes and turn the handlebar to the right (instead of counter steering) and you skid to the left and hit the hazard you are trying to avoid.
When I first started riding 55 years ago, I was taught the lean method, which is still taught and works fine but only under 15 MPH. I understand why a lot of people do not know about counter steering.
I see drivers on motorcycles every day and I know they do not know the correct way to turn their bike.
Donald Mueller
Punta Gorda
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.